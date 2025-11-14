Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie 138465648 / LU2818110020
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.11.2025 20:40:03
EQS-News: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Eleving Group (OT8, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 14 November 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 4 863 128.80 with the payment date set for on or around 28 November 2025.
The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 21 November 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).
Accordingly, the ex-date is 20 November 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.
Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2230442
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2230442 14.11.2025 CET/CEST