EQS-News: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group



14.11.2025 / 20:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 21 November 2025 at the end of the working day of the



Accordingly, the ex-date is 20 November 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.



Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

| +371 25959447

Eleving Group (OT8, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 14 November 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 4 863 128.80 with the payment date set for on or around 28 November 2025.The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 21 November 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).Accordingly, the ex-date is 20 November 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.About Eleving GroupEleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.Additional information:Elina DobulaneGroup’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News