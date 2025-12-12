EQS-News: Christian Hammer completes the management team and becomes a member of the Management Board of Netfonds AG

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Christian Hammer completes the management team and becomes a member of the Management Board of Netfonds AG



12.12.2025 / 17:10 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 12 December 2025 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74) has successfully completed the strategic realignment of its management team. Christian Hammer, long-standing managing director of NFS Netfonds Financial Service GmbH, will also be appointed to the Management Board of Netfonds AG with effect from 1 January 2026. There he will be responsible for the strategically important investment area as well as regulatory affairs and compliance. The minimum term of his Management Board mandate is three years.



Christian Hammer has been a pillar of the Netfonds Group for over 20 years and has been managing director of Netfonds subsidiary NFS Netfonds Financial Service GmbH for 13 years. Under his leadership, NFS Netfonds has developed into Germany's largest bank-independent liability umbrella in the industry. In addition to his new role as a member of the Management Board, he will continue to serve as managing director of NFS Netfonds.



With around 480 liability umbrella partners and annual revenue of EUR 114 million, NFS Netfonds is a key growth driver for the entire group. Thanks to his many years of service, Christian Hammer has an unrivalled understanding of the company's complex regulatory and operational processes. He will now also contribute his expertise at board level to further promote the strategic alignment of all business areas in line with the 360-degree approach.



"Christian Hammer helped build one of our most important segments and led it to extraordinary success. His in-depth market knowledge and excellent relationships with our partners are irreplaceable", says Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG. "With his appointment, our Management Board is now best positioned for the next phase of growth."



"I am delighted about the trust placed in me and the new challenge. At board level, I will continue to focus all my energy on expanding the investment business. This includes, in particular, the wealth management platform, which we will dynamically elevate to the next digital level. It is a great pleasure to be able to accompany our fantastic partners in the next steps for many years to come", emphasises Christian Hammer, designated member of the Management Board of Netfonds AG.



In addition to the appointment of Christian Hammer, the mandates of Management Board members Martin Steinmeyer and Peer Reichelt were also extended ahead of schedule today for a term of at least three more years. Together with existing member Dietgar Völzke, the Management Board will thus be expanded to four members.



These groundbreaking personnel decisions mark the completion of the strategically planned reorganisation of the Netfonds management team. This also included the appointment of the new board members of NVS Netfonds Versicherungsservice AG and the overall division managers of the Netfonds insurance division, Maximilian Conrad and Andre Baalhorn. With this strengthened and forward-looking management team, the Netfonds Group is ideally equipped to accelerate the implementation of its 360-degree approach and initiate the next phase of the company's growth.



Photo Material (Credit: Netfonds AG)

Christian Hammer

(from left: Maximilian Conrad, Peer Reichelt, Martin Steinmeyer, Dietgar Völzke, Christian Hammer and Andre Baalhorn)



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Press contact

Philip Angrabeit

Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



Further information

www.netfonds-group.com / www.netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

