centrotherm international Aktie

18.12.2025 08:03:23

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

centrotherm international
9.85 EUR 3.68%
EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Personnel
centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

18.12.2025 / 08:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

Blaubeuren, December 18, 2025 – In the wake of the new shareholder structure, Hans-Hasso Kersten and Dr. Xinan Jia, members of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG ("Company" or "centrotherm"), resigned from their positions with effect from December 17, 2025.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Robert M. Hartung, will remain a member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

The Company's Management Board will immediately apply to the Ulm Local Court for the appointment of two new Supervisory Board members. The Company expects the court to appoint replacements in January 2026. The new main shareholder, which is controlled by the Ardian Semiconductor fund, will be represented by two members on the Supervisory Board in future.

Robert M. Hartung: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to thank the two departing members for their valuable cooperation over the past years. Both have made a significant contribution to supporting the Management Board with their expertise in the realignment of the company."

Dr. Xinan Jia has been associated with centrotherm since 2006 and held various management positions in Asia before being appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2018. The previous Deputy Chairman, Hans-Hasso Kersten, had been with the company since early 2014 and also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About centrotherm international AG
Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. More than 700 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany 

Contact centrotherm:
Nathalie Albrecht (Manager Public & Investor Relations)
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de


18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2247818

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247818  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

