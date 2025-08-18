EQS-News: Baader Bank offers new financial event for private investors: Baader Trading Days

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Baader Bank offers new financial event for private investors: Baader Trading Days



18.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New financial event for private investors: Baader Trading Days

The first Baader Trading Days will take place in Munich on 25 and 26 October 2025. This new event from Baader Bank will be hosted across two consecutive days in a location boasting an impressive view over the rooftops of Munich. Attendees will acquire valuable trading knowledge and enjoy the benefits of an exclusive networking platform.

For the first time, Baader Bank is hosting a financial event for private investors in order to make financial knowledge more accessible to anyone with an interest in investing, those who are new to investing and experienced investors alike. Various cooperation partners of Baader Bank and its Baader Trading brand will be attending across both event days to introduce themselves and showcase their offerings for retail clients. In addition, there will be a varied agenda featuring a number of presentations from experts and some prominent speakers from the financial world.

Among the speakers sharing exciting analysis and insights into the world of securities and trading will be stock market and Wall Street expert Markus Koch, journalist Tim Schäfer and capital market and stock market commentator Robert Halver. They will share their thoughts and impart practical knowledge on relevant issues relating to investment both in general and specifically for private investors.

This event will see Baader Bank provide its business partners with a new opportunity to engage directly with interested private investors. The Baader Trading Days will also offer attendees the chance to acquire valuable insight, practical tips and a wealth of knowledge on the most relevant investment topics of our time. This event is a truly special opportunity for anyone who is passionate about finance and for those looking to take their first steps into the world of securities trading.

"The Baader Trading Days will give private individuals the opportunity to learn about the Baader Trading universe, network with peers, and talk directly with experts — irrespective of whether initial contact has already been established or if they already have experience in this area", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank with responsibility for the commercial divisions.

In addition to the varied agenda, there will be a total of ten organisations with a stand at the event: DJE Kapital AG, Finanzen.net Zero, Gettex, MyMarkets, Shareholder Value Management AG, Sino AG, Smartbroker AG, Solidvest, Targobank and Traders Place

Further details can be found on our website (www.baadertrading.de), where investors can also register for the event free of charge).

For further information and media inquiries:

Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

marlene.hartz@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

Next dates:

06/09/2025 ‘Börsentag Düsseldorf’

20/09/2025 ‘Börsentag Zürich’

22-25/09/2025 Baader Investment Conference

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 650 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.