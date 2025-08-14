EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves realignment by a large majority – newly elected Supervisory Board appoints Rolf Elgeti and Dr. Marcus Kiefer as new members of the Executive Board

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Annual General Meeting approves realignment by a large majority – newly elected Supervisory Board appoints Rolf Elgeti and Dr. Marcus Kiefer as new members of the Executive Board



Hamburg, August 14, 2025 – At the annual general meeting of Readcrest Capital AG, shareholders followed the proposals of the management and approved all resolutions on the realignment as a real estate company with a large majority. These include resolutions on various capital measures, which concern a capital reduction, a capital increase against contributions in kind to acquire a 91% stake in Towerview Healthcare Group Ltd., a capital increase against cash contributions of up to EUR 27.5 million with the granting of statutory subscription rights, and an authorization to issue convertible bonds.

Newly elected to the Supervisory Board were Friedrich Thiele (managing partner of FIT-Asset GmbH), Florian Lanz (managing director of Laborgh Investment GmbH), and Philipp E. Preuss (director of Engel & Völkers Lizenzpartner Commercial Berlin). As announced, the Supervisory Board, which was reconstituted following the Annual General Meeting – with Mr. Thiele as Chairman and Mr. Lanz as Deputy Chairman – appointed Mr. Rolf Elgeti, the personally liable partner of Obotritia Capital KGaA, which will become a major shareholder through a contribution in kind, and Dr. Marcus Kiefer, CFO of Obotritia Capital KGaA, as new members of the Management Board. Mr. Elgeti holds the position of CEO and Dr. Kiefer that of CFO.

Once the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting have been entered in the commercial register, the company will gradually inform its shareholders about the further implementation of the capital measures resolved.



