14.08.2025 14:48:15

EQS-News: Annual General Meeting approves realignment by a large majority – newly elected Supervisory Board appoints Rolf Elgeti and Dr. Marcus Kiefer as new members of the Executive Board

Readcrest Capital
1.35 EUR 18.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
Annual General Meeting approves realignment by a large majority – newly elected Supervisory Board appoints Rolf Elgeti and Dr. Marcus Kiefer as new members of the Executive Board

14.08.2025 / 14:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting approves realignment by a large majority – newly elected Supervisory Board appoints Rolf Elgeti and Dr. Marcus Kiefer as new members of the Executive Board

Hamburg, August 14, 2025 – At the annual general meeting of Readcrest Capital AG, shareholders followed the proposals of the management and approved all resolutions on the realignment as a real estate company with a large majority. These include resolutions on various capital measures, which concern a capital reduction, a capital increase against contributions in kind to acquire a 91% stake in Towerview Healthcare Group Ltd., a capital increase against cash contributions of up to EUR 27.5 million with the granting of statutory subscription rights, and an authorization to issue convertible bonds.

Newly elected to the Supervisory Board were Friedrich Thiele (managing partner of FIT-Asset GmbH), Florian Lanz (managing director of Laborgh Investment GmbH), and Philipp E. Preuss (director of Engel & Völkers Lizenzpartner Commercial Berlin). As announced, the Supervisory Board, which was reconstituted following the Annual General Meeting – with Mr. Thiele as Chairman and Mr. Lanz as Deputy Chairman – appointed Mr. Rolf Elgeti, the personally liable partner of Obotritia Capital KGaA, which will become a major shareholder through a contribution in kind, and Dr. Marcus Kiefer, CFO of Obotritia Capital KGaA, as new members of the Management Board. Mr. Elgeti holds the position of CEO and Dr. Kiefer that of CFO.

Once the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting have been entered in the commercial register, the company will gradually inform its shareholders about the further implementation of the capital measures resolved.


Contact:
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Executive Board
Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 40 679 580-53
info@readcrest.com
www.readcrest.com

 


14.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 679 580-53
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A1E89S5
WKN: A1E89S
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2184164

 
End of News EQS News Service

2184164  14.08.2025 CET/CEST

