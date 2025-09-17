Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’009 -0.1%  SPI 16’697 -0.1%  Dow 46’035 0.6%  DAX 23’357 0.1%  Euro 0.9321 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’372 0.0%  Gold 3’684 -0.2%  Bitcoin 90’953 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7866 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt Favorit: Analysten heben Kursziele an
Ripple-ETFs: Die unterschätzten Gewinner im Vergleich zu Ethereum-ETFs?
thyssenkrupp-Aktie tiefer: Interessent für thyssenkrupp Steel will wohl bald Bücher prüfen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlusten: Grundkapital durch weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm reduziert
Tesla-Aktie mit Potenzial? Experte wagt Prognose bis 2026
Suche...

AMAG Aktie 12770094 / AT00000AMAG3

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.09.2025 16:29:23

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended

AMAG
23.74 CHF -5.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended

17.09.2025 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ranshofen, 17/09/2025

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended

At its meeting on September 17, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG resolved to extend the contract of Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci, MBA, until May 31, 2029.

“The contract extension underscores our commitment to support AMAG’s sales efforts and give continuity in corporate leadership. Over the past years, Victor Breguncci has played a key role in strengthening AMAG’s customer focus and commercial excellence, and shaping the sales organisation of the future,” says Supervisory Board Chairman Alessandro Dazza. 

“In light of the current challenges facing the European aluminium industry, I am especially grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to continuing to take on responsibility together with my dedicated team and fellow board members. Our goal is to lead AMAG into the future as a reliable partner for high-quality aluminium solutions,” says Victor Breguncci.

The Brazil native has been a member of AMAG’s Management Board since June 2019 and is responsible for Sales, Strategic Sales Development, Supply Chain Management, as well as Market Monitoring and Development. Since January 1, 2024, the AMAG Management Board has consisted of CEO and COO Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, CFO Claudia Trampitsch, and CSO Victor Breguncci, MBA.

The extension highlights the strategic importance of Sales for AMAG: its independent representation on the Management Board ensures that this area remains a long-term priority and that customer-focused topics continue to be addressed at the highest decision-making level.
 

Image:

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0aab26b3fb98073915928fa3abca5cbf

AMAG CSO Victor Breguncci (© AMAG)

 

About AMAG Group

AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality cast and rolled aluminum products used in a wide range of industries, including the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction, and packaging industries. The Canadian smelting company Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 percent stake, produces high-quality primary aluminum with an exemplary life cycle assessment. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee, combines expertise and many years of experience in the production of ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.

Follow us on facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

 

Contact information

Investor contact Press contact
Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc MMag. Alexandra Hanischläger, MBA
Head of Investor Relations Head of Communications and Marketing
AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61 Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.:   +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Tel.:   +43 (0) 7722-801-2673
Email: investorrelations@amag.at Email: publicrelations@amag.at
   
Website: www.amag.at  

Journalist service/ agency

Kneidinger & Partner Kommunikationsberatung GmbH
Gerald Kneidinger, MBA
Tel: +43 (0)664 5485067
E-Mail: g.kneidinger@kp-pr.at

 

Note

The forecasts, plans, and future-oriented assessments and statements in this publication have been made on the basis of all the information available to AMAG at the present time. If the assumptions underlying the forecasts do not prove correct, targets are not met, or risks arise, the actual results may differ from current expectations. We assume no obligation to develop such forecasts further in light of new information or future events.

The greatest possible care has been taken in the preparation of this publication and the verification of the data. However, rounding, transmission, or printing errors cannot be ruled out. This publication is also available in German. In case of doubt, the German language version authoritative.


17.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausener Strasse 61
5282 Ranshofen
Austria
Phone: +43 7722 801 0
Fax: +43 7722 809 498
E-mail: investorrelations@amag.at
Internet: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
WKN: A1JFYU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2199092

 
End of News EQS News Service

2199092  17.09.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AMAG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMAG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services, Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Swiss Life Holding
✅ Quanta Services Inc
✅ Parker-hannifin Corp

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services & Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:36 Logo WHS Klar denken, klug handeln: Wege zum stabilen Börsenerfolg mit Dr. Raimund Schriek und Vincenzo Zinnà - Zürich, Kostenloses Präsenzseminar
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:03 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Aufwind
08:53 SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Swiss Life, Quanta Services & Parker-Hannifin mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
16.09.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Temenos AG, DKSH Holding AG
16.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adecco, Holcim, Partners Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.87 19.65 BKYSTU
Short 12’728.50 13.70 SS4MTU
Short 13’192.91 8.94 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’008.59 17.09.2025 16:38:35
Long 11’493.38 19.97 B74SQU
Long 11’229.54 13.94 B1PS3U
Long 10’732.35 8.81 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMAG 23.74 -5.00% AMAG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Solarkonzern sieht keine Chance auf Rettung
Fed-Zinsentscheid steht an: SMI wieder über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX in Grün -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Nach CEO-Aus - Auch Verwaltungsratschef Bulcke tritt zurück
BioNTech-Aktie im Visier: Kurserholung hängt an neuen Meilensteinen in der Krebsforschung
Palantir-Aktie erneut tiefer: Lohnt der Einstieg nach der Kurskorrektur trotz starker Zahlen?
Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Abnehmpille des Novo Nordisk-Konkurrenten könnte von FDA bis Jahresende genehmigt werden
PayPal-Aktie im Minus: Neue Features für Krypto und personalisierte Links

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}