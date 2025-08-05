Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’819 -0.2%  SPI 16’487 -0.2%  Dow 44’174 1.3%  DAX 23’758 1.4%  Euro 0.9350 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’242 1.5%  Gold 3’373 0.3%  Bitcoin 93’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8080 0.5%  Öl 68.7 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ams-OSRAM137918297Kühne + Nagel International2523886Givaudan1064593Ypsomed1939699
Top News
Ausblick: Opendoor Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Anleger der Tesla-Aktie machen Druck: Tesla soll über Beteiligung an xAI abstimmen
Buffett-Investment Kraft Heinz mit Milliardenverlust: So könnte es für die Aktie weitergehen
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
NuScale Power-Aktie: Wird NuScale das NVIDIA der Atombranche?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.08.2025 05:00:04

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2025

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Adtran Networks SE announces results for Q2 2025

05.08.2025 / 05:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Networks SE announces  results for Q2 2025

  • Quarterly revenues at EUR 109.7 million up 1.5% year-over-year
  • Pro forma EBIT at negative EUR 7.4 million (-6.7% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. August 5, 2025. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported unaudited financial results for Q2 2025 ending on June 30, 2025. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q2 2025 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q2 Q2 Change
  2025 2024  
Revenues 109,740 108,165 1.5%
Pro forma gross profit 36,174 37,945 -4.7%
in % of revenues 33.0% 35.1% -2.1pp
Pro forma EBIT -7,390 -2,715 n/a
in % of revenues -6.7% -2.5% -4.2pp

 1 Potential difference due to rounding

2 The previous year's figures have been adjusted retroactively in line with a correction made in the 2024 consolidated financial statements.

Q2 2025 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q2 2025 increased by 1.5% to EUR 109.7 million from EUR 108.2 million in Q2 2024. The year-over-year growth is driven by continued recovery in customer demand, ongoing inventory normalization, and renewed service provider investments amid improving macroeconomic conditions.

Pro forma gross profit in Q2 2025 decreased by 4.7% to EUR 36.2 million (33.0% of revenues) from EUR 37.9 million (35.1 % of revenues) in Q2 2024.

Pro forma earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in Q2 2025 was a loss of EUR 7.4 million (-6.7% of revenues), compared to a loss of EUR 2.7 million (-2.5% of revenues) in Q2 2024. The loss was primarily driven by higher cost of goods sold, coupled with increased investments in research and development, as well as selling and marketing activities.

The company will publish its financial results for Q3 2025 on November 7, 2025

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS. 

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305

IRelations@adtran.com


05.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: investor.relations@adtran.com
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2179302

 
End of News EQS News Service

2179302  05.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Adtran Networks SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Adtran Networks SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf der Schaukelbörse in den August
04.08.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer hebt Prognosen an
03.08.25 Logo WHS Optionen screenen leicht gemacht! So finden Sie die besten Chancen in Sekunden
01.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
31.07.25 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’260.67 19.65 SXYB8U
Short 12’505.92 13.95 BUJS6U
Short 13’010.77 8.70 B1LSOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’818.63 04.08.2025 17:31:01
Long 11’308.57 19.98 BZ9S1U
Long 11’045.20 13.87 BAOSEU
Long 10’581.00 9.00 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"Grosse Wende!" - Insider packt aus: Tesla vor dem Umbruch
Das Ende des Bärenmarktes? Ein Zeichen für die Aktienmarkt-Erholung
Nach US-Zollhammer: US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester - Nikkei tiefrot
DroneShield-Aktie: Analyst ändert Einstufung nach Juli-Rally
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie schwach: Kraft Heinz kostet Warren Buffetts Investmentgigant Milliarden
Figma-Aktie startet fulminant an der Börse - Hoffnung auf neue IPO-Welle mit diesen Tech-Firmen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Wachstumsdelle macht Anleger nervös - droht jetzt der Absturz?
BioNTech-Aktie gefragt: BioNTech verdoppelt Umsatz - Verluste werden kleiner

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}