Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’983 -0.1%  SPI 16’570 0.0%  Dow 43’089 1.2%  DAX 23’605 -0.2%  Euro 0.9363 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’295 0.0%  Gold 3’323 0.0%  Bitcoin 86’279 1.1%  Dollar 0.8073 0.2%  Öl 67.8 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Top News
Aktienempfehlung BASF-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Ausblick: Micron Technology zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Annahmequote erfüllt: Novartis kann Regulus übernehmen - Novartis-Aktie leicht gefragt
Wisekey-Aktie weit im Plus: Wisekey-Tochter Wisesat.Space kann auf Astrocast-Satellitennetz zugreifen
Galderma-Aktie zieht an: Galderma beginnt zwei neue klinische Studien mit Nemolizumab
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.06.2025 11:00:44

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Arnd Fittkau, Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

Vonovia
27.00 CHF -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arnd
Last name(s): Fittkau

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.938 EUR 23,076.788 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.938 EUR 23,076.788 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




99512  25.06.2025 CET/CEST