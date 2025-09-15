Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.09.2025 13:57:23

EQS-DD: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, buy

Pentixapharm
1.60 EUR
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2025 / 13:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Eckert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
The purchaser of the shares was incorrectly named.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pentixapharm Holding AG

b) LEI
3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.55 EUR 77,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5500 EUR 77,500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Strasse 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/



 
