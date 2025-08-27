Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.08.2025 18:46:07

EQS-DD: innoscripta SE: Meyer Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt), buy

innoscripta
114.60 EUR 8.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2025 / 18:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Meyer Beteiligungs-UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Meyer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
innoscripta SE

b) LEI
894500BA6B025ZEF0T83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.9836 EUR 167,973.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.9836 EUR 167,973.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstrasse 60
80335 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100372  27.08.2025 CET/CEST





