26.11.2025 17:09:08

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Nicolai Baresel, Sale through acceptance of the public purchase offer dated May 9, 2025 The execution of the transaction was subject to the non-occurrence of the conditions ...

DATAGROUP
61.36 CHF 1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2025 / 17:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nicolai
Last name(s): Baresel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Baresel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale through acceptance of the public purchase offer dated May 9, 2025 The execution of the transaction was subject to the non-occurrence of the conditions precedent specified in the published offer document. The transaction is not related to participation in an employee share program.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.00 EUR 69,984.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.0000 EUR 69,984.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102056  26.11.2025 CET/CEST