EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 5. Interim announcement

08.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

In the period from December 1, 2025 up to and including December 5, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 6,174 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 1 Dec 2025 1,050 46.6757 2 Dec 2025 1,260 45.5378 3 Dec 2025 1,310 45.9403 4 Dec 2025 1,304 46.6322 5 Dec 2025 1,250 47.2599

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including December 5, 2025, thus amounts to 20,312 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

The Management Board

