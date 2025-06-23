|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
23.06.2025 11:49:53
EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG
/ Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 3rd Interim Report
Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 3rd Interim Report
On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).
Between 16 June 2025 and 20 June 2025, a total of 273,582 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 16 June 2025 to 20 June 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 20 June 2025 amounts to 653,060.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).
Hamburg, June 2025
freenet AG
The Executive Board
23.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Deelbögenkamp 4
|22297 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2158816 23.06.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu freenet AG
|
11:49
|EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:49
|EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX startet im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28