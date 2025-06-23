EQS-CMS: freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.06.2025 11:49:53

freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

freenet
25.93 CHF -2.01%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: freenet AG / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 3rd Interim Report
freenet AG: Release of a capital market information

23.06.2025 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 – 3rd Interim Report

 

On 4 June 2025, freenet AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 3 June 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 (share buyback programme 2025).

 

Between 16 June 2025 and 20 June 2025, a total of 273,582 shares (ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5) were bought back.

 

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

 

In the period from 16 June 2025 to 20 June 2025, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

 

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume  (in EUR)
16.06.2025 55,419 27.3531 € 1,515,881.45 €
17.06.2025 56,035 27.2009 € 1,524,202.43 €
18.06.2025 57,349 27.0687 € 1,552,362.88 €
19.06.2025 59,038 27.0715 € 1,598,247.22 €
20.06.2025 45,741 27.1902 € 1,243,706.94 €
Total 273,582 27.1743 € 7,434,400.92 €

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 4 June 2025 up to, and including, 20 June 2025 amounts to 653,060.

 

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of freenet AG under the section Investor Relations (fn.de/sharebuyback).

 

Hamburg, June 2025

 

freenet AG

The Executive Board


