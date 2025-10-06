Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’507 0.6%  SPI 17’209 0.5%  Dow 46’758 0.5%  DAX 24’379 -0.2%  Euro 0.9328 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.1%  Gold 3’934 1.2%  Bitcoin 98’809 0.4%  Dollar 0.7978 0.2%  Öl 65.3 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Schroders bringt erstmals einen ETF an die Schweizer Börse
Neues Allzeithoch: DroneShield-Aktie setzt Rally mit starkem Kurssprung fort
September 2025: Experten empfehlen Intel-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
Plug Power-Aktie schiesst nach Analysten-Upgrade hoch - Ballard Power profitiert mit
Nordex-Aktie: Nordex expandiert in der Ukraine
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Energiekontor Aktie 1080247 / DE0005313506

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.10.2025 08:30:03

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Energiekontor
41.50 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Interim report #13

In the period from 29 September 2025 to 3 October 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2025 and started on 7 July 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)  
29.09.2025 205 44.0071 9,021.45  
30.09.2025 250 44.3400 11,085.00  
01.10.2025 135 44.8111 6,049.50  
02.10.2025 215 45.6698 9,819.00  
03.10.2025 245 45.9835 11,265.95  

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2025 is 14,040.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 6 October 2025

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


06.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2208124  06.10.2025 CET/CEST