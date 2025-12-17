Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’032 -0.2%  SPI 17’883.0700 -0.2%  Dow 48’099 0.0%  DAX 24’056 -0.1%  Euro 0.9342 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’705 -0.2%  Gold 4’328 0.6%  Bitcoin 69’861 0.0%  Dollar 0.7964 0.2%  Öl 59.9 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Helvetia Baloise46664220
Top News
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Overweight-Bewertung durch Barclays Capital
Ausblick: FedEx stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Warner-Übernahme: Aus für Paramount-Gebot und Trump-Schwiegersohn - Fokus auf Netflix-Aktie
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

ecotel communication Aktie 2489718 / DE0005854343

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 15:18:03

EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ecotel communication
10.63 CHF -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.12.2025 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ecotel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247512  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ecotel communication ag

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?