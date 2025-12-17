EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 31, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 30, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

