|
28.08.2025 18:21:23
EQS-AFR: CPI Europe AG: Release of a Financial report
CPI Europe
19.06 EUR -0.78%
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: CPI Europe AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
CPI Europe AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/cpi-europe-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2025pdf.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/half-year_financial_report_2025.pdf
28.08.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstrasse 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2190282 28.08.2025 CET/CEST
