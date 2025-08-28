Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.08.2025 18:21:23

EQS-AFR: CPI Europe AG: Release of a Financial report

CPI Europe
19.06 EUR -0.78%
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: CPI Europe AG / Release of Financial Reports
CPI Europe AG: Release of a Financial report

28.08.2025 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/cpi-europe-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2025pdf.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://cdn.cpi-europe.com/uploads/finance/half-year_financial_report_2025.pdf

28.08.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2190282  28.08.2025 CET/CEST