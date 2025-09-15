Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.09.2025 21:44:33

EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.09.2025 / 21:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2197794  15.09.2025 CET/CEST

