15.09.2025 21:44:33
EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2025
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx
15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2197794 15.09.2025 CET/CEST