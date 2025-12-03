Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.12.2025 
03.12.2025 18:55:33

EQS-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes to Annual General Meeting a payout of a special dividend for financial year 2025

Verbund
59.62 CHF 1.44%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes to Annual General Meeting a payout of a special dividend for financial year 2025

03-Dec-2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of VERBUND AG has resolved to propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting a special dividend of €1.15 per share for financial year 2025 in addition to the regular dividend. The special dividend equates to an amount of approximately €400 million and supports shareholder-orientated capital allocation.

Distribution of the dividends is contingent on the approval of the 2025 annual financial statements and on the resolution being passed at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com


End of Inside Information

03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2240008

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2240008  03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

