03.12.2025 18:55:33
EQS-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes to Annual General Meeting a payout of a special dividend for financial year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
The Executive Board of VERBUND AG has resolved to propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting a special dividend of €1.15 per share for financial year 2025 in addition to the regular dividend. The special dividend equates to an amount of approximately €400 million and supports shareholder-orientated capital allocation.
Distribution of the dividends is contingent on the approval of the 2025 annual financial statements and on the resolution being passed at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
Contact:Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
End of Inside Information
03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2240008
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2240008 03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST