EQS-Adhoc: VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes to Annual General Meeting a payout of a special dividend for financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbund AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout

VERBUND AG: Executive Board proposes to Annual General Meeting a payout of a special dividend for financial year 2025



03-Dec-2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Executive Board of VERBUND AG has resolved to propose to the 2026 Annual General Meeting a special dividend of €1.15 per share for financial year 2025 in addition to the regular dividend. The special dividend equates to an amount of approximately €400 million and supports shareholder-orientated capital allocation.

Distribution of the dividends is contingent on the approval of the 2025 annual financial statements and on the resolution being passed at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Contact:

