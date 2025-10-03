EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: REPLOID Group AG acquires stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH – strategic focus on sustainable animal feed products and production.

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Alliance

REPLOID Group AG: REPLOID Group AG acquires stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH – strategic focus on sustainable animal feed products and production.



03-Oct-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Wels, 3 October 2025

REPLOID Group AG announces that it is acquiring a stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH, thereby expanding its involvement in the fast-growing markets for sustainable animal feed products and production. The acquisition of the company will take place in two phases. In 2025, REPLOID Group AG will acquire more than 30% of the company's shares, with a view to increasing its stake to 100% in 2026 via a notarised ‘step-up option’.



HEROSAN pursues a clear, Europe-wide growth strategy focused on sustainability, responsibility and healthy animal nutrition. With a wide range of products from feed mixes with hemp and insect protein to functional mushroom components and selected meat products, HEROSAN positions itself as a supplier of a high-quality premium product range for pets in specialist shops, food retailers and e-commerce.



With its entry into HEROSAN, REPLOID Group AG is strategically expanding its investment portfolio to include a company with very strong growth potential in a promising market segment. The aim of this investment and cooperation is to position HEROSAN as one of Europe's leading feed producers in the coming years.





