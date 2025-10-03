Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
REPLOID Group Aktie 146541228 / AT0000A3HRX5

03.10.2025 12:00:08

EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: REPLOID Group AG acquires stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH – strategic focus on sustainable animal feed products and production.

REPLOID Group
2100.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Alliance
REPLOID Group AG: REPLOID Group AG acquires stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH – strategic focus on sustainable animal feed products and production.

03-Oct-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 3 October 2025
REPLOID Group AG announces that it is acquiring a stake in HEROSAN Healthcare GmbH, thereby expanding its involvement in the fast-growing markets for sustainable animal feed products and production. The acquisition of the company will take place in two phases. In 2025, REPLOID Group AG will acquire more than 30% of the company's shares, with a view to increasing its stake to 100% in 2026 via a notarised ‘step-up option’. 

HEROSAN pursues a clear, Europe-wide growth strategy focused on sustainability, responsibility and healthy animal nutrition. With a wide range of products from feed mixes with hemp and insect protein to functional mushroom components and selected meat products, HEROSAN positions itself as a supplier of a high-quality premium product range for pets in specialist shops, food retailers and e-commerce.

With its entry into HEROSAN, REPLOID Group AG is strategically expanding its investment portfolio to include a company with very strong growth potential in a promising market segment. The aim of this investment and cooperation is to position HEROSAN as one of Europe's leading feed producers in the coming years.
 


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Important note
This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.
 
Issuer REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53/2 OG
4600 Wels
Austria
Contact Philip Pauer
CEO REPLOID Group AG
Tel. +43 660 4755556
Email investors@reploid.eu
Website: https://reploid.eu/
ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share)
Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus)

03-Oct-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2207210

IPO geplant, IPO planned;
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2207210  03-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

