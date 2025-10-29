Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9

29.10.2025 13:47:43

EQS-Adhoc: PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025

PSI Software
41.51 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning
PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025

29-Oct-2025 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI expects higher one-time expenses in fiscal year 2025

Berlin, October 29, 2025 - PSI Software SE expects transaction costs in the low double-digit million range in connection with the conclusion of the investment agreement with Warburg Pincus and the announced public takeover offer, which will impact both the unadjusted operating result (EBIT) and the consolidated net result as one-time expenses. The provisions made for this purpose are included in the report for the third quarter, which will be released by PSI on October 30, 2025. Warburg Pincus will provide PSI with financial resources beyond the existing credit lines to finance these transaction costs.

As announced in the report for the first half of 2025, a cost reduction program was initiated in the Grid & Energy Management segment, resulting in additional one-time expenses of approximately 12 million euros. In its operating business, PSI continues to expect growth in order intake and sales of around 10% for 2025 and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4% after adjustment for one-time expenses.

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
Email: KPierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

29-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220068

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2220068  29-Oct-2025 CET/CEST