|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
29.08.2025 08:15:54
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion
Frankfurt am Main, August 29, 2025 –
Nakiki SE today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 49% of the US-based financial platform Topstonks, which enjoys great popularity among financial professionals, retail investors, and institutional investors.
Topstonks operates, among other things, a platform for data-driven market and sentiment analysis in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Headquartered in the United States, the company provides its users with access to valuable real-time data from social finance communities, enabling new approaches to data-driven capital market analysis.
The transaction will be settled through a combination of cash and shares of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Through this acquisition, Nakiki expects improved access to the US market, better access to global capital, and increased visibility of the Nakiki share.
Nakiki Company Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.com
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Handelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
End of Inside Information
29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2190408
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2190408 29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|
08:15
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks (EQS Group)
|
08:15
|EQS-Adhoc: NAKIKI SE: Nakiki SE bereitet US-Expansion mit Beteiligung an Topstonks vor (EQS Group)
|
27.08.25
|EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE Evaluates Corporate Bond Offering for Strategic Bitcoin Investment (EQS Group)
|
27.08.25