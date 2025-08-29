EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion

Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks



29-Aug-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 49% of the US-based financial platform Topstonks, which enjoys great popularity among financial professionals, retail investors, and institutional investors.

Topstonks operates, among other things, a platform for data-driven market and sentiment analysis in the

The transaction will be settled through a combination of cash and shares of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Through this acquisition, Nakiki expects improved access to the US market, better access to global capital, and increased visibility of the Nakiki share.



Nakiki Company Contact:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.com



NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main



Handelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300



Frankfurt am Main, August 29, 2025 –Nakiki SE today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 49% of the US-based financial platform Topstonks, which enjoys great popularity among financial professionals, retail investors, and institutional investors.Topstonks operates, among other things, a platform for data-driven market and sentiment analysis in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Headquartered in the United States, the company provides its users with access to valuable real-time data from social finance communities, enabling new approaches to data-driven capital market analysis.The transaction will be settled through a combination of cash and shares of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Through this acquisition, Nakiki expects improved access to the US market, better access to global capital, and increased visibility of the Nakiki share.Nakiki Company Contact:Phone: +49 69 348 70 250E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.comNAKIKI SEHanauer Landstr. 20460314 Frankfurt am MainHandelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473WKN: WNDL30ISIN: DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

