SMI 12’219 0.1%  SPI 16’958 0.1%  Dow 45’637 0.2%  DAX 24’040 0.0%  Euro 0.9359 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’397 0.1%  Gold 3’411 -0.2%  Bitcoin 89’064 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8020 0.1%  Öl 68.4 0.1% 
29.08.2025 08:15:54

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks

NAKIKI
0.94 EUR 33.43%
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion
Nakiki SE: Nakiki SE prepares US expansion with investment in Topstonks

29-Aug-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, August 29, 2025 –
Nakiki SE today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire up to 49% of the US-based financial platform Topstonks, which enjoys great popularity among financial professionals, retail investors, and institutional investors.
Topstonks operates, among other things, a platform for data-driven market and sentiment analysis in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Headquartered in the United States, the company provides its users with access to valuable real-time data from social finance communities, enabling new approaches to data-driven capital market analysis.
The transaction will be settled through a combination of cash and shares of the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Through this acquisition, Nakiki expects improved access to the US market, better access to global capital, and increased visibility of the Nakiki share.

Nakiki Company Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-Mail: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Handelsregister: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

 


End of Inside Information

29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2190408

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2190408  29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST