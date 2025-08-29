Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.08.2025 17:21:24

EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio

29-Aug-2025 / 17:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria


FN 114425y HG Wien

UID: ATU 37681807

DVR 0607274

 

 

Ad-hoc Announcement

 

Vienna, 29 August 2025

 

 

CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio

 

 

In connection with the new strategy announced on 14 August 2025, CPI Europe AG today signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Czech Property Investments, a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A., regarding the acquisition of a residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic.

 

The portfolio, known as CPI BYTY, consists of nearly 12,000 apartments located primarily in Ústí nad Labem, Liberec, Ostrava, and Prague. The portfolio was valued at €891.6 million as of 30 June 2025, and generated €38 million of gross rental income in 2024.

 

The transaction will be subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

 

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
communications@cpi-europe.com

investor.relations@cpi-europe.com

 

For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: cpi-europe.com



End of Inside Information

29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2190938

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2190938  29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST