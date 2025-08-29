EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

Ad-hoc Announcement

Vienna, 29 August 2025

CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio

In connection with the new strategy announced on 14 August 2025, CPI Europe AG today signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Czech Property Investments, a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A., regarding the acquisition of a residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic.

The portfolio, known as CPI BYTY, consists of nearly 12,000 apartments located primarily in Ústí nad Labem, Liberec, Ostrava, and Prague. The portfolio was valued at €891.6 million as of 30 June 2025, and generated €38 million of gross rental income in 2024.

The transaction will be subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

