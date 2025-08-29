|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
29.08.2025 17:21:24
EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria
UID: ATU 37681807
DVR 0607274
Ad-hoc Announcement
Vienna, 29 August 2025
CPI Europe AG: Letter of intent signed for the acquisition of a Czech Residential Portfolio
In connection with the new strategy announced on 14 August 2025, CPI Europe AG today signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Czech Property Investments, a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A., regarding the acquisition of a residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic.
The portfolio, known as CPI BYTY, consists of nearly 12,000 apartments located primarily in Ústí nad Labem, Liberec, Ostrava, and Prague. The portfolio was valued at €891.6 million as of 30 June 2025, and generated €38 million of gross rental income in 2024.
The transaction will be subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Simone Korbelius
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291
M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com
For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
End of Inside Information
29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language:
English
Company:
CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstrasse 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN:
AT0000A21KS2
WKN:
A2JN9W
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID:
2190938
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2190938 29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST