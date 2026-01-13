Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pierer Mobility Aktie 41860974 / AT0000KTMI02

13.01.2026 20:40:13

EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Continuation of consistent restructuring

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Restructure of Company
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Continuation of consistent restructuring

13-Jan-2026 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Continuation of consistent restructuring

Mattighofen, January 13, 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG: Revenue and sales in 2025 (estimated figures)

  • Revenue over EUR 1 billion (-46%)
  • Motorcycle sales: 209,704 motorcycles (-28%) – positive trend in H2
  • Successful reduction of inventory by more than 100,000 motorcycles
  • Sales of e-bicycles and bicycles: 64,110 (-40%)
  • Reduction of approximately 500 employees within the Group

 

Bajaj Mobility AG expects consolidated sales for the past fiscal year 2025 to be just over EUR 1 billion, marking a reduction of approximately 46% compared to the previous year.

The Bajaj Mobility Group sold 80,464 motorcycles in the second half of 2025, representing a 60% increase on the first half of the year (H1: 50,334 units). In addition, 43,956 motorcycles (H1: 34,950 units) were sold in H2 via strategic partner Bajaj Auto. The Group's motorcycle sales in fiscal year 2025 totalled 209,704 units
(-28%).

The reduction of the motorcycle inventory from 101,153 units (as of December 31, 2024: 248,580 units compared to December 31, 2025: 147,427 units) is a significant milestone in the restructuring of KTM.

As part of the closure of the bicycle division, 64,110 e-bicycles and bicycles were sold (previous year: 106,311).

Following the successful completion of the restructuring process in 2025, KTM AG is initiating a global rightsizing program. The aim is to strengthen competitiveness in the long term by reducing fixed costs, streamlining structures, focusing the product and project portfolio, and optimizing our international location and management network. As part of this necessary realignment, a reduction in personnel of around 500 employees, mainly in white-collar areas and middle management, is unavoidable. The number of employees as of December 31, 2025, was 3,794 (previous year: 5,310).

The preliminary figures for the Bajaj Mobility Group for the 2025 fiscal year will be published on January 29, 2026.

 

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of the KTM Group, one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers. With its KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands, KTM AG is one of Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers. In addition to motorcycles with combustion engines, the product portfolio also includes high-end components (WP) and vehicles with innovative electric drives.

 

For further information

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Tel: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG;

Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI



End of Inside Information

13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstrasse 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7742-6000
Fax: +43 (0)7742-6000300
E-mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2259540

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2259540  13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

