EMCOR Group Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $434.61 million, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $292.16 million, or $6.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EMCOR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.75 million or $7.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $4.513 billion from $3.770 billion last year.

