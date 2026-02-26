Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.02.2026 13:39:38

EMCOR Group Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $434.61 million, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $292.16 million, or $6.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EMCOR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.75 million or $7.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $4.513 billion from $3.770 billion last year.

EMCOR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $434.61 Mln. vs. $292.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.68 vs. $6.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.513 Bln vs. $3.770 Bln last year.