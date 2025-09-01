London, UK, 1 September 2025

Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (MYI)

Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (LSE: MYI)

Murray International Trust’s (MYI’s) co-managers, Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick at Aberdeen Group, are encouraged by the trust’s H125 results. During this volatile period in global markets, MYI outperformed its reference index and delivered on its objective of a higher-than-average dividend yield and real (above-inflation) growth in capital and income. While the managers invest for the long term, sharp moves in stock prices during the first half of 2025 provided several opportunities; during H125, there were three new purchases and seven complete disposals, along with a selection of top-ups and top-slicing of portfolio holdings. Connaghan and Fitzpatrick are mindful of the macroeconomic background but are fully focused on bottom-up stock selection, seeking ‘good businesses at good prices’ across the globe.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv