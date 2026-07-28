London, UK, 28 July 2026

Edison issues report on BB Biotech (BION)

Edison issues report on BB Biotech (SIX: BION)

BB Biotech (BION) delivered strong Q226 results, with NAV increasing 17.2% (in Swiss franc terms), 3.5pp ahead of the benchmark. The share price rose by a more modest 9.7% and the discount widened to 12.9%. Performance was supported by broad clinical execution and continued M&A activity. The portfolio evolved materially, with 12 additions increasing the total to 39 investments, while three portfolio companies were involved in announced acquisitions in 2026 to-date. BION also revised its annual payout policy, introducing a target yield of 3–5% from FY26. The managers remain constructive on the medium-term outlook, supported by scientific innovation, structural demand for external assets and a broad pipeline of catalysts, although regulatory, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains relevant. Collectively, these dynamics support a constructive longer-term perspective for active biotechnology investing.

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