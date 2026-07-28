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BB Biotech Aktie 3838999 / CH0038389992

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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News + Adhoc

Analysen

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28.07.2026 15:20:54

Edison issues report on BB Biotech (BION)

BB Biotech
52.17 CHF 2.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on BB Biotech (BION)

28-Jul-2026 / 14:20 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 28 July 2026

 

Edison issues report on BB Biotech (BION)

Edison issues report on BB Biotech (SIX: BION)

BB Biotech (BION) delivered strong Q226 results, with NAV increasing 17.2% (in Swiss franc terms), 3.5pp ahead of the benchmark. The share price rose by a more modest 9.7% and the discount widened to 12.9%. Performance was supported by broad clinical execution and continued M&A activity. The portfolio evolved materially, with 12 additions increasing the total to 39 investments, while three portfolio companies were involved in announced acquisitions in 2026 to-date. BION also revised its annual payout policy, introducing a target yield of 3–5% from FY26. The managers remain constructive on the medium-term outlook, supported by scientific innovation, structural demand for external assets and a broad pipeline of catalysts, although regulatory, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remains relevant. Collectively, these dynamics support a constructive longer-term perspective for active biotechnology investing.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2372834  28-Jul-2026 

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