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Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

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26.03.2026 18:57:25

DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings
1.50 EUR -2.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

26-March-2026 / 17:57 GMT/BST

26 March 2026

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

2025 Deferred Bonus Awards

 

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2026 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

 

Name of PDMR

Number of shares subject to Award

Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)

125,587

Anthony Nicol (Chief Financial Officer)

87,658

 

 

The deferred bonus awards represent thirty per cent and forty per cent of the 2025 annual bonus for Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol respectively, which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

 

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company’s 2025 Directors’ Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report which will be available on our website on 16 April 2026 at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

 

The   notification   below,   made   in   accordance   with   the   requirements   of   Article   19 of   the   Market   Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Anthony Nicol

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

(i) Chief Executive Officer

(ii) Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

 

GB00BG0TPX62

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) Nil

125,587

(ii) Nil

87,658

 

d)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

N/A

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction:

26 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

Enquiries:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Anthony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 422301
EQS News ID: 2298862

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service