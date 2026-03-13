Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62
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13.03.2026 17:03:25
HOL-Holding(s) in Company
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Name
DST Managers Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Grand Harbour
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Cayman Islands
11-Mar-2026
12-Mar-2026
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
12-Mar-2026
London, United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|421050
|EQS News ID:
|2291426
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|
17:03
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17:01
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
11.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
05.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
04.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)