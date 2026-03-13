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Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

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13.03.2026 17:03:25

HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Funding Circle Holdings
1.58 EUR -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
HOL-Holding(s) in Company

13-March-2026 / 16:03 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

  1. Issuer Details 

ISIN 

GB00BG0TPX62 

Issuer Name 

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 

UK or Non-UK Issuer 

UK 

  1. Reason for Notification 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 

Name 

DST Managers Limited 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Grand Harbour 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

Cayman Islands 

  1. Details of the shareholder 

Name 

City of registered office 

Country of registered office 

DST Global IV, L.P. 

Grand Cayman 

Cayman Islands 

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

11-Mar-2026 

  1. Date on which Issuer notified 

12-Mar-2026 

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

. 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) 

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Total of both in % (8.A +

8.B) 

Total number of voting rights held in issuer 

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 

0.018461 

0.000000 

0.018461 

55378 

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 

4.693057 

0.000000 

4.693057 

 
  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) 

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting  rights (DTR5.2.1) 

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) 

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) 

GB00BG0TPX62

 0 

55378 

0.000000 

0.018461 

Sub Total 8.A 

55378 

0.018461% 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial instrument 

Expiration date 

Exercise/conversion period 

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted 

% of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B1 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument 

Expiration date 

Exercise/conversion period 

Physical or cash settlement 

Number of voting rights 

% of voting rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 
  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking 

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 

DST

Managers

Limited 

DST

Global

IV, L.P. 

0.018461 

0.000000 

0.018461% 

  1. In case of proxy voting 

Name of the proxy holder 

 

The number and % of voting rights held 

The date until which the voting rights will be held 

 
  1. Additional Information 

 
  1. Date of Completion 

12-Mar-2026 

  1. Place Of Completion 

London, United Kingdom 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421050
EQS News ID: 2291426

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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