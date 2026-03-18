POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

18 March 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 18 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 58,148 Highest price paid per share: 137.20p Lowest price paid per share: 135.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.9938p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,093,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.9938p 58,148

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 557 135.60 08:18:05 00382910355TRLO1 XLON 574 136.40 08:30:46 00382913823TRLO1 XLON 1714 136.80 09:37:35 00382941090TRLO1 XLON 218 136.80 09:37:53 00382941190TRLO1 XLON 436 136.80 09:37:53 00382941191TRLO1 XLON 297 136.80 09:37:53 00382941192TRLO1 XLON 154 137.00 09:37:55 00382941209TRLO1 XLON 572 137.20 09:38:08 00382941277TRLO1 XLON 599 136.80 09:38:28 00382941420TRLO1 XLON 577 136.80 09:39:02 00382941669TRLO1 XLON 75 137.00 09:53:19 00382948929TRLO1 XLON 538 137.00 09:53:19 00382948930TRLO1 XLON 98 137.00 10:00:03 00382952204TRLO1 XLON 480 137.00 10:00:03 00382952205TRLO1 XLON 605 136.80 10:00:28 00382952222TRLO1 XLON 567 136.80 10:00:40 00382952228TRLO1 XLON 558 137.00 10:56:48 00382956337TRLO1 XLON 775 137.20 10:56:55 00382956345TRLO1 XLON 580 136.80 10:57:00 00382956358TRLO1 XLON 613 136.80 10:57:03 00382956375TRLO1 XLON 591 136.80 10:57:30 00382956405TRLO1 XLON 580 136.80 10:58:19 00382956449TRLO1 XLON 585 136.60 11:14:33 00382957117TRLO1 XLON 585 136.60 11:14:33 00382957118TRLO1 XLON 585 136.60 11:14:33 00382957119TRLO1 XLON 3006 136.40 11:23:01 00382957464TRLO1 XLON 1192 136.20 11:29:52 00382957759TRLO1 XLON 1133 136.00 11:30:29 00382957785TRLO1 XLON 868 135.80 11:30:46 00382957798TRLO1 XLON 596 135.60 11:31:22 00382957810TRLO1 XLON 564 136.00 12:03:41 00382958790TRLO1 XLON 563 136.00 12:03:41 00382958791TRLO1 XLON 588 135.80 12:04:55 00382958847TRLO1 XLON 570 135.60 12:14:02 00382959111TRLO1 XLON 570 135.60 12:14:02 00382959112TRLO1 XLON 1189 135.40 12:16:25 00382959211TRLO1 XLON 805 135.40 12:16:25 00382959212TRLO1 XLON 380 135.40 12:16:25 00382959213TRLO1 XLON 595 135.80 12:22:42 00382959567TRLO1 XLON 581 135.60 12:25:01 00382959663TRLO1 XLON 613 135.40 12:34:50 00382960080TRLO1 XLON 613 135.40 12:34:50 00382960081TRLO1 XLON 1216 135.00 12:34:53 00382960084TRLO1 XLON 492 135.40 12:50:56 00382960938TRLO1 XLON 97 135.40 12:50:56 00382960939TRLO1 XLON 588 135.40 12:50:56 00382960940TRLO1 XLON 588 135.40 12:50:56 00382960941TRLO1 XLON 585 135.20 13:06:06 00382961705TRLO1 XLON 289 135.20 13:06:10 00382961709TRLO1 XLON 609 136.00 13:32:40 00382963376TRLO1 XLON 609 135.80 13:33:34 00382963485TRLO1 XLON 843 136.00 13:47:01 00382964105TRLO1 XLON 600 136.00 13:47:35 00382964128TRLO1 XLON 14 136.00 13:47:59 00382964140TRLO1 XLON 575 136.00 13:47:59 00382964141TRLO1 XLON 602 136.00 13:48:17 00382964157TRLO1 XLON 583 136.00 13:48:39 00382964165TRLO1 XLON 314 135.80 13:52:48 00382964382TRLO1 XLON 267 135.80 13:52:48 00382964383TRLO1 XLON 563 135.80 13:57:38 00382964563TRLO1 XLON 576 135.60 14:02:23 00382964970TRLO1 XLON 577 135.60 14:02:23 00382964971TRLO1 XLON 594 136.00 14:20:12 00382966179TRLO1 XLON 599 136.00 14:22:47 00382966301TRLO1 XLON 610 136.00 14:23:07 00382966344TRLO1 XLON 600 136.00 14:23:26 00382966354TRLO1 XLON 605 136.00 14:23:46 00382966372TRLO1 XLON 212 136.00 14:24:05 00382966386TRLO1 XLON 390 136.00 14:24:05 00382966387TRLO1 XLON 598 136.00 14:25:58 00382966509TRLO1 XLON 733 135.80 14:26:50 00382966556TRLO1 XLON 1636 135.80 14:28:21 00382966649TRLO1 XLON 592 135.80 14:28:21 00382966650TRLO1 XLON 608 135.60 14:29:02 00382966682TRLO1 XLON 1212 136.00 14:43:06 00382967408TRLO1 XLON 570 135.80 14:45:28 00382967597TRLO1 XLON 611 135.80 15:14:34 00382969386TRLO1 XLON 581 135.60 15:15:28 00382969495TRLO1 XLON 591 135.20 15:21:02 00382969834TRLO1 XLON 591 135.20 15:21:02 00382969835TRLO1 XLON 575 136.00 15:34:58 00382970531TRLO1 XLON 561 135.60 15:35:04 00382970551TRLO1 XLON 1052 135.80 15:38:45 00382970727TRLO1 XLON 689 135.80 15:38:45 00382970728TRLO1 XLON 1804 135.60 15:41:00 00382970825TRLO1 XLON 583 135.80 15:41:55 00382970856TRLO1 XLON 591 135.60 15:51:31 00382971389TRLO1 XLON 612 135.40 16:00:20 00382971954TRLO1 XLON 611 135.40 16:00:20 00382971955TRLO1 XLON 611 135.40 16:00:20 00382971956TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse