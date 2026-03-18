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Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

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18.03.2026 18:27:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.54 EUR 2.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-March-2026 / 17:27 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

18 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

58,148

Highest price paid per share:

137.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

135.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

135.9938p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,093,872 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,647,704 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

135.9938p

58,148

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

557

135.60

08:18:05

00382910355TRLO1

XLON

574

136.40

08:30:46

00382913823TRLO1

XLON

1714

136.80

09:37:35

00382941090TRLO1

XLON

218

136.80

09:37:53

00382941190TRLO1

XLON

436

136.80

09:37:53

00382941191TRLO1

XLON

297

136.80

09:37:53

00382941192TRLO1

XLON

154

137.00

09:37:55

00382941209TRLO1

XLON

572

137.20

09:38:08

00382941277TRLO1

XLON

599

136.80

09:38:28

00382941420TRLO1

XLON

577

136.80

09:39:02

00382941669TRLO1

XLON

75

137.00

09:53:19

00382948929TRLO1

XLON

538

137.00

09:53:19

00382948930TRLO1

XLON

98

137.00

10:00:03

00382952204TRLO1

XLON

480

137.00

10:00:03

00382952205TRLO1

XLON

605

136.80

10:00:28

00382952222TRLO1

XLON

567

136.80

10:00:40

00382952228TRLO1

XLON

558

137.00

10:56:48

00382956337TRLO1

XLON

775

137.20

10:56:55

00382956345TRLO1

XLON

580

136.80

10:57:00

00382956358TRLO1

XLON

613

136.80

10:57:03

00382956375TRLO1

XLON

591

136.80

10:57:30

00382956405TRLO1

XLON

580

136.80

10:58:19

00382956449TRLO1

XLON

585

136.60

11:14:33

00382957117TRLO1

XLON

585

136.60

11:14:33

00382957118TRLO1

XLON

585

136.60

11:14:33

00382957119TRLO1

XLON

3006

136.40

11:23:01

00382957464TRLO1

XLON

1192

136.20

11:29:52

00382957759TRLO1

XLON

1133

136.00

11:30:29

00382957785TRLO1

XLON

868

135.80

11:30:46

00382957798TRLO1

XLON

596

135.60

11:31:22

00382957810TRLO1

XLON

564

136.00

12:03:41

00382958790TRLO1

XLON

563

136.00

12:03:41

00382958791TRLO1

XLON

588

135.80

12:04:55

00382958847TRLO1

XLON

570

135.60

12:14:02

00382959111TRLO1

XLON

570

135.60

12:14:02

00382959112TRLO1

XLON

1189

135.40

12:16:25

00382959211TRLO1

XLON

805

135.40

12:16:25

00382959212TRLO1

XLON

380

135.40

12:16:25

00382959213TRLO1

XLON

595

135.80

12:22:42

00382959567TRLO1

XLON

581

135.60

12:25:01

00382959663TRLO1

XLON

613

135.40

12:34:50

00382960080TRLO1

XLON

613

135.40

12:34:50

00382960081TRLO1

XLON

1216

135.00

12:34:53

00382960084TRLO1

XLON

492

135.40

12:50:56

00382960938TRLO1

XLON

97

135.40

12:50:56

00382960939TRLO1

XLON

588

135.40

12:50:56

00382960940TRLO1

XLON

588

135.40

12:50:56

00382960941TRLO1

XLON

585

135.20

13:06:06

00382961705TRLO1

XLON

289

135.20

13:06:10

00382961709TRLO1

XLON

609

136.00

13:32:40

00382963376TRLO1

XLON

609

135.80

13:33:34

00382963485TRLO1

XLON

843

136.00

13:47:01

00382964105TRLO1

XLON

600

136.00

13:47:35

00382964128TRLO1

XLON

14

136.00

13:47:59

00382964140TRLO1

XLON

575

136.00

13:47:59

00382964141TRLO1

XLON

602

136.00

13:48:17

00382964157TRLO1

XLON

583

136.00

13:48:39

00382964165TRLO1

XLON

314

135.80

13:52:48

00382964382TRLO1

XLON

267

135.80

13:52:48

00382964383TRLO1

XLON

563

135.80

13:57:38

00382964563TRLO1

XLON

576

135.60

14:02:23

00382964970TRLO1

XLON

577

135.60

14:02:23

00382964971TRLO1

XLON

594

136.00

14:20:12

00382966179TRLO1

XLON

599

136.00

14:22:47

00382966301TRLO1

XLON

610

136.00

14:23:07

00382966344TRLO1

XLON

600

136.00

14:23:26

00382966354TRLO1

XLON

605

136.00

14:23:46

00382966372TRLO1

XLON

212

136.00

14:24:05

00382966386TRLO1

XLON

390

136.00

14:24:05

00382966387TRLO1

XLON

598

136.00

14:25:58

00382966509TRLO1

XLON

733

135.80

14:26:50

00382966556TRLO1

XLON

1636

135.80

14:28:21

00382966649TRLO1

XLON

592

135.80

14:28:21

00382966650TRLO1

XLON

608

135.60

14:29:02

00382966682TRLO1

XLON

1212

136.00

14:43:06

00382967408TRLO1

XLON

570

135.80

14:45:28

00382967597TRLO1

XLON

611

135.80

15:14:34

00382969386TRLO1

XLON

581

135.60

15:15:28

00382969495TRLO1

XLON

591

135.20

15:21:02

00382969834TRLO1

XLON

591

135.20

15:21:02

00382969835TRLO1

XLON

575

136.00

15:34:58

00382970531TRLO1

XLON

561

135.60

15:35:04

00382970551TRLO1

XLON

1052

135.80

15:38:45

00382970727TRLO1

XLON

689

135.80

15:38:45

00382970728TRLO1

XLON

1804

135.60

15:41:00

00382970825TRLO1

XLON

583

135.80

15:41:55

00382970856TRLO1

XLON

591

135.60

15:51:31

00382971389TRLO1

XLON

612

135.40

16:00:20

00382971954TRLO1

XLON

611

135.40

16:00:20

00382971955TRLO1

XLON

611

135.40

16:00:20

00382971956TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 421475
EQS News ID: 2293938

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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