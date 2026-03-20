Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62
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20.03.2026 17:50:55
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
20 March 2026
Funding Circle Holdings plc
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:
The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,223,197 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).
The figure of 299,518,379 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Aggregate information:
Individual information:
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|421745
|EQS News ID:
|2295456
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|
17:50
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
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