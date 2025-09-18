Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50
18.09.2025 08:00:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|402221
|EQS News ID:
|2199330
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
