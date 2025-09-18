Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 08:00:06

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Draper Esprit
4.00 EUR -1.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

18-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Ben Wilkinson

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.4764

7,197

£3.4771

3,201

£3.4769

4,288

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

14,686

 

£3.477

 

£51,059

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

17 September 2025

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON) & CBOE Europe

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

 cosec@molten.vc

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Georgia Way

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 402221
EQS News ID: 2199330

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service