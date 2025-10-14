Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

14-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

418.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

407.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

413.7867p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,380,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,665,596.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 13/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7867

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                    233

407.00

 08:33:31

00030228760TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,181

407.00

 08:33:31

00030228761TRDU0

XLON

                                                    574

412.40

 09:12:56

00030229134TRDU0

XLON

                                                    619

411.40

 09:40:11

00030229246TRDU0

XLON

                                                    309

413.60

 10:24:34

00030229582TRDU0

XLON

                                                    892

414.20

 10:35:32

00030229626TRDU0

XLON

                                                    697

414.20

 10:58:40

00030229708TRDU0

XLON

                                                    538

415.40

 11:30:23

00030229835TRDU0

XLON

                                                    654

411.60

 12:11:00

00030230167TRDU0

XLON

                                                    521

412.60

 12:20:14

00030230245TRDU0

XLON

                                                    533

414.40

 13:16:30

00030230630TRDU0

XLON

                                                    987

413.80

 13:19:46

00030230637TRDU0

XLON

                                                    869

413.00

 14:04:20

00030231015TRDU0

XLON

                                                    395

413.00

 14:04:20

00030231016TRDU0

XLON

                                                    571

412.20

 14:17:34

00030231158TRDU0

XLON

                                                    128

412.20

 14:42:57

00030231465TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,058

414.00

 14:51:49

00030231592TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,088

416.40

 15:17:36

00030231867TRDU0

XLON

                                                    531

417.00

 15:46:29

00030231977TRDU0

XLON

                                                    528

416.40

 15:53:00

00030231991TRDU0

XLON

                                                    599

418.00

 16:06:26

00030232042TRDU0

XLON

                                                    671

417.60

 16:08:58

00030232052TRDU0

XLON

                                                    824

417.40

 16:20:36

00030232157TRDU0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Georgia Way

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 404939
EQS News ID: 2212250

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service