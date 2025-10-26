Deep-Rooted in Community Caring for a Decade 'Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' Debuts on Campus



EQS Newswire / 26/10/2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Inaugural "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" Graduation Ceremony Students Showcase Their Learning Outcomes HONG KONG SAR -



Students from the inaugural Beijing Tong Ren Tang "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" attended the graduation ceremony and were awarded certificates of appreciation, officially becoming "Hong Kong Student Ambassadors for Chinese Medicine and Health Care." They pledged to continue actively promoting traditional Chinese medicine health culture in the future.

New Programme Cultivates the Next Generation of TCM Ambassadors

As a key project of this year's "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign," Beijing Tong Ren Tang launched the inaugural "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care," fully supported by China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Mobile Hong Kong") through its education brand "Edubile", bringing the "Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course" to Hong Kong campuses. Since its launch in March this year, the programme has attracted over 50 students from Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College, Yan Chai Hospital Law Chan Chor Si Primary School, S.K.H. Tin Shui Wai Ling Oi Primary School, and Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Through the course, students systematically learn traditional Chinese medicine knowledge, herbal planting techniques, and the development and application of modern Chinese medicine. In response to "World Stroke Day," the participating students held a graduation ceremony yesterday at the Tai Po Production and R&D Base, sharing their learning outcomes and community service insights over the past few months.



Distinguished guests pose for a group photo at the celebration ceremony, including: Mr. Tsang Yok Sing, Independent Non-Executive Director, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (middle), Mr. Yan Han, Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (8th from left), Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association (7th from right) and Mr. Carl Su, Director of Cloud Products, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (7th from left) celebrating the successful holding of the 10th "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" series of activities, practicing the concept of "Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future."

Over the past few months, students not only learned to plant herbs firsthand but also utilized the 5G+AIoT technology provided by Edubile to observe, record, and analyze plant growth data, effectively cultivating a scientific research spirit and innovative thinking. Throughout the programme, they visited Beijing Tong Ren Tang's Tai Po Production and R&D Base, toured the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Cultural Museum and production lines, and visited China Mobile Hong Kong's 5G Lab for hands-on experiences, engaging with traditional Chinese medicine experts and technology specialists. The programme has effectively and comprehensively deepened students' understanding of the integration of the traditional Chinese medicine industry with technology. In off-campus visits and practical activities, students personally experienced the intangible cultural heritage pill-rolling technique, from material preparation to forming honey pills—each step required precise control of force and technique—allowing students to appreciate the craftsmanship and unique charm of traditional skills. Additionally, students learned about the practical benefits of traditional Chinese herbal sachets and specially made them to bring into the community. There, they joined stroke prevention health lectures, gifted the sachets to the elderly, and disseminated stroke prevention knowledge, truly putting into practice the programme's concept of "Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future."



The Inaugural Beijing Tong Ren Tang "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care" concluded successfully.

Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said: "In traditional concepts, milestone years—every five and ten—are big occasions. 'Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' community health initiative has reached its tenth year. I sincerely congratulate them on their unwavering commitment over the decade, finding new directions through exploration and truly taking root in Hong Kong communities. Today is also the graduation ceremony for the 'Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care,' where students have opened their eyes to traditional Chinese medicine culture through learning, which is highly meaningful. By collaborating with Edubile, Beijing Tong Ren Tang is helping young people understand traditional Chinese medicine, herbs, and advanced technology—this is the action of a responsible enterprise. Inspire a spark of curiosity now, and tomorrow's leaders will shine on their own."



Mr. Yan Han, Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said: "Beijing Tong Ren Tang is rooted in Hong Kong and concerned with citizens' health, adhering to the original aspiration of 'Nurturing Kindness and Virtue, Preserving Tranquility and Wellness,' and earnestly fulfilling corporate social responsibility to give back to the broad support and trust of citizens. Over the past decade, we have continuously hosted the 'Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' series of activities, extending from high-risk groups, vulnerable populations, and silver-haired communities to enterprises, workplaces, and youth in academia, connecting communities through diverse interactions and actively promoting the traditional Chinese medicine concept of 'preventive treatment of disease,' with cumulative investment exceeding 10,000 hours and generating over five million engagements. This year, we entered schools and jointly launched the inaugural 'Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care' with China Mobile Hong Kong, combining traditional Chinese medicine cultural education with innovative technology practices, allowing students to deeply appreciate the craftsmanship of traditional Chinese medicine—this is a concrete action that embodies our concept of 'Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future.' and we also hope this programme can set a successful example in the education sector. Looking ahead, we will focus on nurturing young students, actively promoting traditional medicine cultural education programmes, deeply cultivating the soil of traditional Chinese medicine culture, while helping enhance Hong Kong citizens' healthcare awareness through integrated, everyday promotion models, contributing the strengths of traditional Chinese medicine to the overall health of Hong Kong society."



At the graduation ceremony, students actively shared their learning experiences, including how to apply traditional Chinese medicine knowledge in daily life and how technological practices help cultivate environmental awareness and interdisciplinary thinking. A student from Yan Chai Hospital Law Chan Chor Si Primary School said that the off-campus visit to the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Cultural Museum and the hands-on pill-rolling experience had opened their eyes. They had originally thought pill rolling looked easy, but when they tried it themselves, they realised it was difficult to master the force and technique and that they still needed to learn from the master. They added that they were truly grateful to the master for patiently teaching traditional skills and that the programme had taken them on a precious journey into traditional Chinese medicine culture.



Another student from Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College said that the programme had not only taught them herbal cultivation and 5G technology applications but had also encouraged them to serve the community, broadening their horizons and enhancing their innovative thinking and sense of social responsibility. A student from S.K.H. Tin Shui Wai Ling Oi Primary School also said that planting herbs and visiting the 5G lab had helped them understand how technology supports the development of traditional Chinese medicine, and that they would continue to promote this knowledge to help more people prevent strokes.



Students who completed the course were awarded certificates of appreciation and officially became "Hong Kong Student Ambassadors for Chinese Medicine and Health Care," committing to actively promote traditional Chinese medicine health culture in the future.



Entering Workplaces and Communities to Build Multi-Level Prevention Networks

In addition to nurturing a new force in traditional Chinese medicine culture, this year's "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" also moved into workplaces and continued to support elderly communities, providing tailored health support for people of different ages and lifestyles. For office workers, Beijing Tong Ren Tang collaborated with a number of enterprises to hold occupational health lectures, with Chinese medicine practitioners explaining stroke prevention knowledge, accompanied by Ba Duan Jin demonstrations and acupoint health guidance, along with on-site interactions and distribution of "Tong Ren Care Packages," bringing practical workplace wellness and stroke prevention knowledge to offices. For the elderly, activities took place in community centers, combining health lectures, free clinics, herbal sachet workshops, and Ba Duan Jin exercises, with student ambassadors interacting with "Bronze Boy" to promote intergenerational harmony and comprehensively strengthen community stroke prevention mobilization.



A Decade of Caring: Linking Communities for Healthy Living

Yesterday, distinguished guests, teachers, and students also visited the "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" 10th anniversary retrospective exhibition, looking back together at the major milestones, wonderful moments, and community health achievements over the past decade. Over ten years, the initiative has cumulatively invested over 10,000 hours and generating over five million engagements. Even during the pandemic, the activities never stopped and distributed nearly 10,000 "Tong Ren Care Packages" to community elderly and those in need. In addition, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has continuously held stroke prevention health lectures and free clinics, conveying the traditional Chinese medicine concept of "Preemptive Health Practices" and key stroke prevention knowledge to citizens in lively and simple ways. Innovative activity formats include: creating the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Ba Duan Jin Learning Class," launching the first stroke prevention traditional Chinese medicine mobile free clinic promotion vehicle, producing the "Care. Act in Time" microfilm and educational short films, organizing the "Walk with heart, Walk with love" and a children's large-scale love mural co-creation activity, launching "Free Tram Day" to integrate health messages into everyday city life. At the same time, the "Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Regimen and Culture Exhibition" was established at Ngong Ping Village, and the "Tong Ren Healthy" traditional Chinese medicine culture carnival and "Tong Ren A-Maze-ing Health Tips" mall activities were held, consistently and effectively spreading care, popularizing traditional Chinese medicine culture and wellness knowledge, and deepening public awareness of the importance of stroke prevention.

From now until 31 October 2025, customers shall enjoy a buy-2-get-1-free offer upon purchase of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Sporoderm-Broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Powder Capsules (90 capsules) or Tong Ren Tang Ganoderma Lucidum Vitality Capsules (90 capsules); enjoy 24% off upon purchase of Lingzhi Jianghuang Fufang Huoxue Anshen Capsules, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Sporoderm-Broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Powder Capsules (48 capsules), Ginseng-Antrodia Camphorata Capsule, Schisandra-Antrodia Camphorata Capsule, Cranberry Collagen Prebiotics, Reviving Prebiotics, Rhodiola Rosea Capsules, Blueberry Rhodiola Capsules, Marine Collagen Peptides, or Ultra-Fine Pearl Powder at designated Beijing Tong Ren Tang stores. The above discounts are based on standard price.



Special offer applicable at designated branches. Please scan the QR code for details on participating branches.

Hashtag: #BeijingTongRenTang

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 October 2025 - Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited ("Beijing Tong Ren Tang") (3613.HK) yesterday hosted the 10th anniversary retrospective exhibition of its "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" community health activity at its Tai Po Production and R&D Base. Over the past decade, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has consistently promoted stroke prevention awareness in communities, uniting diverse sectors through innovative activities to spread traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture and knowledge. Marking this 10th anniversary milestone, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has further stepped into schools this year, integrating culture with technology to pass on TCM and foster a future health community grounded in traditional wisdom. Through theoretical classes and interactive practices, it gradually builds sustainable community health mobilization while promoting the TCM concept of "Preemptive Health Practices." This enhances Hong Kong citizens' healthcare awareness and contributes TCM's strengths to society's overall health.As a key project of this year's "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign," Beijing Tong Ren Tang launched the inaugural "Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care," fully supported by China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Mobile Hong Kong") through its education brand "Edubile", bringing the "Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course" to Hong Kong campuses. Since its launch in March this year, the programme has attracted over 50 students from Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College, Yan Chai Hospital Law Chan Chor Si Primary School, S.K.H. Tin Shui Wai Ling Oi Primary School, and Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Through the course, students systematically learn traditional Chinese medicine knowledge, herbal planting techniques, and the development and application of modern Chinese medicine. In response to "World Stroke Day," the participating students held a graduation ceremony yesterday at the Tai Po Production and R&D Base, sharing their learning outcomes and community service insights over the past few months.Over the past few months, students not only learned to plant herbs firsthand but also utilized the 5G+AIoT technology provided by Edubile to observe, record, and analyze plant growth data, effectively cultivating a scientific research spirit and innovative thinking. Throughout the programme, they visited Beijing Tong Ren Tang's Tai Po Production and R&D Base, toured the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Cultural Museum and production lines, and visited China Mobile Hong Kong's 5G Lab for hands-on experiences, engaging with traditional Chinese medicine experts and technology specialists. The programme has effectively and comprehensively deepened students' understanding of the integration of the traditional Chinese medicine industry with technology. In off-campus visits and practical activities, students personally experienced the intangible cultural heritage pill-rolling technique, from material preparation to forming honey pills—each step required precise control of force and technique—allowing students to appreciate the craftsmanship and unique charm of traditional skills. Additionally, students learned about the practical benefits of traditional Chinese herbal sachets and specially made them to bring into the community. There, they joined stroke prevention health lectures, gifted the sachets to the elderly, and disseminated stroke prevention knowledge, truly putting into practice the programme's concept of "Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future."said: "In traditional concepts, milestone years—every five and ten—are big occasions. 'Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' community health initiative has reached its tenth year. I sincerely congratulate them on their unwavering commitment over the decade, finding new directions through exploration and truly taking root in Hong Kong communities. Today is also the graduation ceremony for the 'Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care,' where students have opened their eyes to traditional Chinese medicine culture through learning, which is highly meaningful. By collaborating with Edubile, Beijing Tong Ren Tang is helping young people understand traditional Chinese medicine, herbs, and advanced technology—this is the action of a responsible enterprise. Inspire a spark of curiosity now, and tomorrow's leaders will shine on their own."said: "Beijing Tong Ren Tang is rooted in Hong Kong and concerned with citizens' health, adhering to the original aspiration of 'Nurturing Kindness and Virtue, Preserving Tranquility and Wellness,' and earnestly fulfilling corporate social responsibility to give back to the broad support and trust of citizens. Over the past decade, we have continuously hosted the 'Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign' series of activities, extending from high-risk groups, vulnerable populations, and silver-haired communities to enterprises, workplaces, and youth in academia, connecting communities through diverse interactions and actively promoting the traditional Chinese medicine concept of 'preventive treatment of disease,' with cumulative investment exceeding 10,000 hours and generating over five million engagements. This year, we entered schools and jointly launched the inaugural 'Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care' with China Mobile Hong Kong, combining traditional Chinese medicine cultural education with innovative technology practices, allowing students to deeply appreciate the craftsmanship of traditional Chinese medicine—this is a concrete action that embodies our concept of 'Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future.' and we also hope this programme can set a successful example in the education sector. Looking ahead, we will focus on nurturing young students, actively promoting traditional medicine cultural education programmes, deeply cultivating the soil of traditional Chinese medicine culture, while helping enhance Hong Kong citizens' healthcare awareness through integrated, everyday promotion models, contributing the strengths of traditional Chinese medicine to the overall health of Hong Kong society."At the graduation ceremony, students actively shared their learning experiences, including how to apply traditional Chinese medicine knowledge in daily life and how technological practices help cultivate environmental awareness and interdisciplinary thinking. A student from Yan Chai Hospital Law Chan Chor Si Primary School said that the off-campus visit to the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Cultural Museum and the hands-on pill-rolling experience had opened their eyes. They had originally thought pill rolling looked easy, but when they tried it themselves, they realised it was difficult to master the force and technique and that they still needed to learn from the master. They added that they were truly grateful to the master for patiently teaching traditional skills and that the programme had taken them on a precious journey into traditional Chinese medicine culture.Another student from Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College said that the programme had not only taught them herbal cultivation and 5G technology applications but had also encouraged them to serve the community, broadening their horizons and enhancing their innovative thinking and sense of social responsibility. A student from S.K.H. Tin Shui Wai Ling Oi Primary School also said that planting herbs and visiting the 5G lab had helped them understand how technology supports the development of traditional Chinese medicine, and that they would continue to promote this knowledge to help more people prevent strokes.Students who completed the course were awarded certificates of appreciation and officially became "Hong Kong Student Ambassadors for Chinese Medicine and Health Care," committing to actively promote traditional Chinese medicine health culture in the future.In addition to nurturing a new force in traditional Chinese medicine culture, this year's "Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign" also moved into workplaces and continued to support elderly communities, providing tailored health support for people of different ages and lifestyles. For office workers, Beijing Tong Ren Tang collaborated with a number of enterprises to hold occupational health lectures, with Chinese medicine practitioners explaining stroke prevention knowledge, accompanied by Ba Duan Jin demonstrations and acupoint health guidance, along with on-site interactions and distribution of "Tong Ren Care Packages," bringing practical workplace wellness and stroke prevention knowledge to offices. For the elderly, activities took place in community centers, combining health lectures, free clinics, herbal sachet workshops, and Ba Duan Jin exercises, with student ambassadors interacting with "Bronze Boy" to promote intergenerational harmony and comprehensively strengthen community stroke prevention mobilization.From now until 31 October 2025, customers shall enjoy a buy-2-get-1-free offer upon purchase of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Sporoderm-Broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Powder Capsules (90 capsules) or Tong Ren Tang Ganoderma Lucidum Vitality Capsules (90 capsules); enjoy 24% off upon purchase of Lingzhi Jianghuang Fufang Huoxue Anshen Capsules, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Sporoderm-Broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Powder Capsules (48 capsules), Ginseng-Antrodia Camphorata Capsule, Schisandra-Antrodia Camphorata Capsule, Cranberry Collagen Prebiotics, Reviving Prebiotics, Rhodiola Rosea Capsules, Blueberry Rhodiola Capsules, Marine Collagen Peptides, or Ultra-Fine Pearl Powder at designated Beijing Tong Ren Tang stores. The above discounts are based on standard price.Hashtag: #BeijingTongRenTang The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669, and has a history of 356 years. The company has always adhered to its corporate motto of "No compromise on cost and labour despite the complexity of processing herbal medicine. No compromise on quality and standard despite the scarcity of medicine ingredients." This commitment has led Beijing Tong Ren Tang to steady development, lasting through every generation, achieving excellence, and becoming a national treasure while expanding globally.



At the same time, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has taken on the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, actively participating in domestic and international traditional Chinese medicine promotion activities, facilitating cultural exchanges around the world, and striving to expand the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine. To date, it has been operating over 160 retail branches in 26 countries and regions overseas, making it one of the most recognized traditional Chinese medicine brands internationally.

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited In 2004, Tong Ren Tang expanded its operations overseas by establishing Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited in Hong Kong. Ahering to the corporate belief of "Nurturing kindness and virture, Preserving tranquility and wellness", and with the mission of "Healthy Life, Globally Choice", the company is based in Hong Kong while strategically positioning itself worldwide. It carries the mission of promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture outside mainland China. By employing a model that integrates medical services with medicine and emphasizes cultural outreach, the company is driving forward the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Beijing Tong Ren Tong Chinese Medicine Company Limited website: https://cm.tongrentang.com)



News Source: Beijing Tong Ren Tang

News Source: Beijing Tong Ren Tang 26/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News