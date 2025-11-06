Consolidated Edison Aktie 833034 / US2091151041
07.11.2025 00:25:46
Consolidated Edison Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $688 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $588 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $686 million or $1.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $4.530 billion from $4.092 billion last year.
Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $688 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.530 Bln vs. $4.092 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.70
