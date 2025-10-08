Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.10.2025 03:12:52

Campbell's Appoints Todd Cunfer As EVP And CFO

Campbell Soup
26.19 CHF 0%
(RTTNews) - Campbell's Co. (CPB) announced the appointment of Todd Cunfer as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 20, 2025. Cunfer succeeds Carrie Anderson who is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Cunfer will report to Campbell's President and Chief Executive Officer Mick Beekhuizen and become a member of the company's Operating Committee and an Executive Officer.

Cunfer has over 25 years of finance and operational experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, specifically in food. He joins Campbell's from Freshpet (FRPT) where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2022. From 2017 until 2022, he was Chief Financial Officer at Simply Good Foods Company. Previously, Cunfer spent over twenty years in senior finance roles at The Hershey Company (HSY), including Vice President International Finance, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Finance and Vice President, North America Finance.

