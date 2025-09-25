Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18
25.09.2025 17:39:35
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon. SN1 1HH on 25th September 2025.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|403272
|EQS News ID:
|2204048
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
