Bucher Industries Aktie 243217 / CH0002432174

Bucher completes share buyback programme

Bucher Industries
364.82 CHF -1.67%
Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bucher completes share buyback programme

10.03.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Bucher Industries completed its public share buyback programme, launched on 5 May 2025, for 410’000 registered shares, on 9 March 2026.

 

Since 5 Mai 2025, Bucher Industries has repurchased 410’000 of its registered shares for a total purchase value of CHF 155 million on a separate trading line for the purpose of a capital reduction. The average purchase price was CHF 378.90.

 

The board of directors intends to propose to the annual general meeting on 16 April 2026 that the shares repurchased under the share buyback programme be cancelled and that the share capital be reduced accordingly.

 

Further information on the share buyback programme is available at bucherindustries.com.

Contact for investors and financial analysts
Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations
T +41 58 750 15 50
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media
Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2288324

 
End of News EQS News Service

2288324  10.03.2026 CET/CEST

