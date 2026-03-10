Bucher Industries Aktie 243217 / CH0002432174
10.03.2026 06:45:13
Bucher completes share buyback programme
|
Bucher Industries AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bucher Industries completed its public share buyback programme, launched on 5 May 2025, for 410’000 registered shares, on 9 March 2026.
Since 5 Mai 2025, Bucher Industries has repurchased 410’000 of its registered shares for a total purchase value of CHF 155 million on a separate trading line for the purpose of a capital reduction. The average purchase price was CHF 378.90.
The board of directors intends to propose to the annual general meeting on 16 April 2026 that the shares repurchased under the share buyback programme be cancelled and that the share capital be reduced accordingly.
Further information on the share buyback programme is available at bucherindustries.com.
Contact for investors and financial analysts
Contact for media
_________
Simply great machines
Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bucher Industries AG
|Murzlenstrasse 80
|8166 Niederweningen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 750 15 00
|E-mail:
|info@bucherindustries.com
|Internet:
|www.bucherindustries.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002432174
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2288324
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2288324 10.03.2026 CET/CEST
