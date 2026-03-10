Bucher completes share buyback programme

Bucher Industries completed its public share buyback programme, launched on 5 May 2025, for 410’000 registered shares, on 9 March 2026.

Since 5 Mai 2025, Bucher Industries has repurchased 410’000 of its registered shares for a total purchase value of CHF 155 million on a separate trading line for the purpose of a capital reduction. The average purchase price was CHF 378.90.

The board of directors intends to propose to the annual general meeting on 16 April 2026 that the shares repurchased under the share buyback programme be cancelled and that the share capital be reduced accordingly.

Further information on the share buyback programme is available at bucherindustries.com.