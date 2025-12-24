Boeing Wins $2.04 Bln U.S. Air Force Task Order For B-52 Engine Replacement Program

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing Defense Systems, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a $2.04 billion task order for the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) Post-Critical Design Review (PCDR) Development.

This task order advances the B-52 CERP program by completing system integration activities following the Critical Design Review. It also includes the modification and testing of two B-52 aircraft with new engines and associated subsystems.

Work will be carried out across multiple locations, including Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2033.

Funding for this effort will be provided incrementally, beginning with Fiscal Year 2026 research, development, test, and evaluation funds. An initial $35.77 million is being obligated at the time of award.