Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie 24169369 / IE00BJ34P519
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30.06.2026 19:14:35
Block Listing Interim Review
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Schedule 5
Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|434293
|EQS News ID:
|2357298
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo
Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.Weiterlesen!
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