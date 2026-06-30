Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Block Listing Interim Review



30-Jun-2026 / 18:14 GMT/BST



Block Listing Six Monthly Return Schedule 5 To Regulation Department,

Euronext Dublin Date 30 June 2026 AVS No Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 1 Name of applicant Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2 Name of scheme Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan 3 Period of return From 17/12/2025 To 30/06/2026 4 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 4,596,499 5 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) Nil 6 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil 7 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period 4,596,499 Name of contact Orla Cowzer (Davy) Telephone number of contact +353 1 679 6363 Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

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