Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’194 -0.2%  SPI 20’015 -0.1%  Dow 52’360 0.3%  DAX 24’996 1.5%  Euro 0.9231 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’328 1.6%  Gold 4’027 0.2%  Bitcoin 47’280 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8086 0.1%  Öl 73.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539SpaceX156888148Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
2. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus: Wann die ersten Lockup-Fristen auslaufen und warum das wichtig ist
Nike, PepsiCo, Hershey & Kimberly-Clark: Vier Dividendenaktien mit jahrzehntelanger Ausschüttungstradition
Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M)-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juni
Analysten sehen für BP-Aktie Luft nach oben
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie 24169369 / IE00BJ34P519

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.06.2026 19:14:35

Block Listing Interim Review

Irish Residential Properties REIT
1.16 USD -1.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Block Listing Interim Review

30-Jun-2026 / 18:14 GMT/BST

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To

Regulation Department,
Euronext Dublin

Date

30 June 2026

 

 

AVS No

     

 

 

 

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically

1

Name of applicant

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

2

Name of scheme

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014

Long Term Incentive Plan

3

Period of return

From

17/12/2025

To

30/06/2026

4

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

4,596,499

 

5

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for)

Nil

6

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period

Nil

7

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

4,596,499

 

 

Name of contact

Orla Cowzer (Davy)

Telephone number of contact

+353 1 679 6363
               

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/.  This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services.  If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 434293
EQS News ID: 2357298

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

Weiterlesen!