Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’751 -1.1%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9217 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’202 0.1%  Bitcoin 78’988 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7910 -0.9%  Öl 63.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Allianz stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Aktien im Blick: Baidu holt auf - Apollo Go erreicht Niveau von Alphabets Waymo beim autonomen Fahren
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
Ausblick: Virgin Galactic präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...

Blackstone Aktie 48659881 / US09260D1072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.11.2025 18:26:29

Blackstone Invests $1.2 Bln To Build West Virginia's First Combined-Cycle Gas Power Plant

Blackstone
110.73 CHF -3.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Energy Transition Partners (BX) announced a $1.2 billion investment to build Wolf Summit Energy, a 600-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power plant in Harrison County, West Virginia.

The project, which has reached its final investment decision, marks the state's first-ever CCGT facility and will now move into construction.

The plant will supply efficient and reliable electricity to meet rising regional demand, including power needs from AI-driven data centers, under long-term contracts with Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, which serves 1.5 million residents across Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The project is expected to generate around 500 construction jobs and support further local economic development.

Blackstone executives said the investment aligns with the firm's focus on expanding energy infrastructure to support growing electricity consumption, particularly from AI and industrial growth. GE Vernova will supply its 7HA.02 turbine for the plant, emphasizing its ability to deliver flexible, high-efficiency capacity.

West Virginia's governor welcomed the investment as evidence of the state's expanding role in U.S. energy growth. Blackstone highlighted that the project builds on its broader portfolio of AI-related infrastructure and recent natural gas power plant investments across the Mid-Atlantic region.

BX currently trades at $139.62 or3.28% lower on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Blackstone

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?