Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.6%  Bitcoin 91’070 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Frankreich erwägt Einschränkungen beim Krypto-Passporting
Geldanlage richtig planen: Wie das Risikoprofil den Weg weist
ETF-Factsheet im Detail - worauf Anleger achten sollten
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Warum jedes ETF-Portfolio ein solides Fundament braucht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Occidental Petroleum Aktie 958611 / US6745991058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.10.2025 04:09:23

Berkshire Hathaway In Talks To Acquire Occidental's Petrochemical Unit For $10 Bln : Report

Occidental Petroleum
38.35 CHF 4.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) is in discussions to acquire Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) petrochemical business for approximately $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalized within days, making it Berkshire's largest acquisition since 2022, the report added.

Occidental, headquartered in Houston, is primarily recognized for its oil and gas operations. Berkshire Hathaway is already the company's largest shareholder, further deepening its ties with this potential transaction.