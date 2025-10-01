Berkshire Hathaway In Talks To Acquire Occidental's Petrochemical Unit For $10 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) is in discussions to acquire Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) petrochemical business for approximately $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalized within days, making it Berkshire's largest acquisition since 2022, the report added.

Occidental, headquartered in Houston, is primarily recognized for its oil and gas operations. Berkshire Hathaway is already the company's largest shareholder, further deepening its ties with this potential transaction.