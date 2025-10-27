Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported Monday net income for the third quarter of $7.53 million or $0.47 per share, up from $4.57 million or $0.28 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $28.19 million, up from $24.27 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income edged down to $2.75 million from $2.89 million last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $30.92 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 23, 2025, payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com