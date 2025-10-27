Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’468 -0.8%  SPI 17’232 -0.7%  Dow 47’391 0.4%  DAX 24’240 0.0%  Euro 0.9264 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’693 0.3%  Gold 4’039 -1.0%  Bitcoin 91’622 0.5%  Dollar 0.7959 -0.1%  Öl 66.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien
Gerresheimer muss Umsatzkorrektur von 3 Millionen Euro vornehmen - Aktie in Grün
Novartis-Aktie im Minus, Avidity Biosciences-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Novartis übernimmt Avidity Biosciences
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Bank Of Marin Bancorp Aktie 3239506 / US0634251021

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 14:19:28

Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Bank Of Marin Bancorp
24.43 USD 4.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported Monday net income for the third quarter of $7.53 million or $0.47 per share, up from $4.57 million or $0.28 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $28.19 million, up from $24.27 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income edged down to $2.75 million from $2.89 million last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $30.92 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 23, 2025, payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com