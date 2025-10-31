Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.10.2025 21:09:07

AutoNation Approves Additional $1 Bln For Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, Friday said that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation's common stock.

"Our strong performance and consistent cash flow generation continue to support strategic investments in growth and shareholder returns," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of AutoNation. "This additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization reflects our continued confidence in AutoNation's performance and long-term strategy."

Year-to-date through October 30, 2025, AutoNation repurchased 3.0 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $576 million or $189 per share. With the increased authorization, AutoNation has approximately $1.28 billion total Board authorization remaining for share repurchases as of October 30, 2025.