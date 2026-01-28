Automatic Data Processing Aktie 910042 / US0530151036
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
28.01.2026 13:13:14
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.062 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.059 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $5.359 billion from $5.048 billion last year.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.062 Bln. vs. $963.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $5.359 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 10 %