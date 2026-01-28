Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’047 -1.3%  SPI 18’068 -1.2%  Dow 49’003 -0.8%  DAX 24’846 -0.2%  Euro 0.9185 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’992 -0.1%  Gold 5’267 1.7%  Bitcoin 68’785 1.1%  Dollar 0.7669 0.7%  Öl 67.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Lonza1384101Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ausblick: MasterCard legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Amazon-Aktie etwas fester: 16'000 Stellen sollen gestrichen werden - Mini-Supermärkte ohne Kassen werden dicht gemacht
Stehen passive ETFs vor dem Aus? Aktive Strategien erobern den Markt
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Commodities
Luxuskonzern LVMH mit Ergebisrückgang: LVMH-Aktie bricht ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Automatic Data Processing Aktie 910042 / US0530151036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.01.2026 13:13:14

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

Automatic Data Processing
193.93 CHF -0.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.062 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.059 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $5.359 billion from $5.048 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.062 Bln. vs. $963.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $5.359 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 10 %

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten