Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.062 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $963.2 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.059 billion or $2.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $5.359 billion from $5.048 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.062 Bln. vs. $963.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $5.359 Bln vs. $5.048 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 10 %