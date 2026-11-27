(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly higher on Friday after opening slightly in the red, adding to the gains in the previous session, following the positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to near the 8,800 level, with gains in iron ore miners, energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 30.20 points or 0.34 percent to 8,794.00, after touching a high of 8,808.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 35.90 points or 0.40 percent to 8,902.00. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Fortescue and Mineral Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto and BHP Group are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.1 percent and Beach energy is adding almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is edging up 0.4 percent, Appen is gaining almost 3 percent, while Xero is down almost 1 percent. WiseTech Global is jumping more than 15 percent after reaffirming its fiscal 2027 outlook and the closure of major regulatory investigations.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is flat.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is edging up 0.4 percent and Genesis Minerals is gaining more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Newmont are losing almost 1 percent each. Northern Star Resources is flat.

In other news, shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals are tumbling almost 12 percent after hitting a regulatory hurdle with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its Pitt Hopkins syndrome drug.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.663 on Friday.

On Wall Street, the markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday after closing mixed on Wednesday.

The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend the gains in the previous session amid supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and two ships hit mines laid by the Iranian's in the Strait of Hormuz. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $0.35 or 0.4 percent to $84.03 a barrel.