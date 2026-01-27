Atlas Copco AB Aktie 116438 / US0492557063
|
27.01.2026 12:34:21
Atlas Copco AB Bottom Line Declines In Q4
(RTTNews) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled SEK6.627 billion, or SEK1.36 per share. This compares with SEK7.800 billion, or SEK1.60 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to SEK42.782 billion from SEK45.988 billion last year.
Atlas Copco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: SEK6.627 Bln. vs. SEK7.800 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.36 vs. SEK1.60 last year. -Revenue: SEK42.782 Bln vs. SEK45.988 Bln last year.
