Alcoa To Redeem $141 Mln Notes Due 2027

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA; AAI.AX) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., has issued a notice to redeem all $141 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.500% notes due 2027.

The redemption is scheduled for December 15, 2025. Holders will receive 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date.

The transaction will be funded with cash on hand. As of September 30, 2025, Alcoa reported a cash balance of $1.49 billion, underscoring the Company's strong liquidity position.