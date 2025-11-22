Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’633 0.7%  SPI 17’342 0.5%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’092 -0.8%  Euro 0.9309 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’515 -1.0%  Gold 4’066 -0.3%  Bitcoin 68’239 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Chancen, Risiken und Faktoren für die Kursentwicklung
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Zwischen Rekordambitionen und skeptischen Anlegern
Suche...

Airbnb Aktie 58382412 / US0090661010

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.11.2025 05:44:15

Airbnb Chief Technology Officer Aristotle Balogh To Step Down In December 2025

Airbnb
90.62 CHF -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday that on November 18, 2025, Aristotle Balogh notified the company of his decision to step down from his role as Chief Technology Officer in December 2025. He has agreed to remain with Airbnb through at least February 2026 in an advisory, non-executive capacity to support the transition and provide other services.

Airbnb expressed its gratitude to Balogh for his seven years of dedicated service and his leadership as Chief Technology Officer.