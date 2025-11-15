Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.11.2025 10:59:02

AIG Confirms John Neal Will Not Assume President Role

American International Group
61.69 CHF -0.49%
(RTTNews) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) announced that it has reached a mutual agreement with John Neal, who had been appointed to the role of President effective December 1, 2025. Under this agreement, Neal will no longer be joining the company, citing personal circumstances.

Following this decision, AIG confirmed that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino will continue to collaborate closely with the Board. Together, they will focus on shaping the company's future organizational structure.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

