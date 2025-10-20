Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AbbVie Aktie 20145667 / US00287Y1091

20.10.2025 18:40:13

AbbVie's RINVOQ Outperforms HUMIRA In Head-to-Head Rheumatoid Arthritis Study

AbbVie
173.36 CHF 1.84%
(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Monday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3b/4 SELECT-SWITCH study comparing upadacitinib 15 mg once daily with adalimumab 40 mg every other week in adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who had an inadequate response to another TNF inhibitor.

At week 12, the study's primary and most secondary endpoints were met, and no new safety risks were identified. By week 12, 43.3 percent of RINVOQ patients had low disease activity compared to 22.4 percent of HUMIRA patients, and 28.4 percent had remission compared to 14.5 percent, both of which were statistically significant.

ABBV is currently trading at $230.82, up $1.24 or 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

