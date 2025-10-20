AbbVie's RINVOQ Outperforms HUMIRA In Head-to-Head Rheumatoid Arthritis Study

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Monday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3b/4 SELECT-SWITCH study comparing upadacitinib 15 mg once daily with adalimumab 40 mg every other week in adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who had an inadequate response to another TNF inhibitor.

At week 12, the study's primary and most secondary endpoints were met, and no new safety risks were identified. By week 12, 43.3 percent of RINVOQ patients had low disease activity compared to 22.4 percent of HUMIRA patients, and 28.4 percent had remission compared to 14.5 percent, both of which were statistically significant.

